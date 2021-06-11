M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,211 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $292.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.