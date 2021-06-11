Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ANIX stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32.

In related news, Director Emily Gottschalk bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,150. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANIX. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

