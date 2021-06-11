US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Sells $861,160.00 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE USFD opened at $39.28 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on USFD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,143,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,260 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.