The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 25,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The AZEK alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $201,012.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $863,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00.

AZEK opened at $41.78 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of -63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.76.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.