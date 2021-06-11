yOUcash One Day Volume Reaches $20,738.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $202.94 million and approximately $20,738.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00827860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00087446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045823 BTC.

About yOUcash

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,175,014,104 coins. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

