XTRABYTES Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 53.5% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $2,462.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00060177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00179352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00196748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.34 or 0.01225922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,231.25 or 1.00019047 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

