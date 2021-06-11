Morgan Stanley Raises Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $3.00

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

CCO opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 5,480,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,036,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 88,836 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

