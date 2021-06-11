First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

FDL opened at $34.54 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

