Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after buying an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Waters by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after buying an additional 171,719 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $333.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $334.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.27.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

