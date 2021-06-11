ING Groep NV Invests $1.39 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 231.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

