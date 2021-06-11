Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.42 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $410,327,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after buying an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $183.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $189.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

