Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 74,686 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,004 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,686 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $166,208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,783,000 after acquiring an additional 223,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

