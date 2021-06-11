Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,901 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after acquiring an additional 114,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

LUV stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

