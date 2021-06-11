Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $5,654,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

