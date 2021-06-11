Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,041 shares of company stock worth $3,256,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.