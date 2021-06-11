Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,444 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $49,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

