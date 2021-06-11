Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,947 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Roku worth $52,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.62.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Insiders have sold a total of 196,816 shares of company stock valued at $67,240,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $347.81 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $486.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

