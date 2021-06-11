Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $61.41 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $61,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $167.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.13. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

