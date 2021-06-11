MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $58,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,373.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,458.82. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $845.86 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,430.02 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.06.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

