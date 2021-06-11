Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,359 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of Fastenal worth $62,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,369,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 48,997 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 219,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 128,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

