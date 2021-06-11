Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 618,789 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $56,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 2.55. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

