TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) by 37.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,100 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in China Index were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded China Index from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CIH opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06. China Index Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter.

China Index Company Profile

China Index Holdings Limited operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands. It provides listing services comprising commercial property listing and agent services for commercial properties; access and analytics tools, including appraisal and rating, and land modules, based on proprietary database of commercial real estate information; customized research reports; and data monitoring and survey services.

