TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $3.56 Million in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 273,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

VIH stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.