TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes $486,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $23,126,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.23. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

