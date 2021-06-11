TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 309,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,606,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNCY. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $7,538,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $75,975,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $13,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.67.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Philipovitch acquired 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

