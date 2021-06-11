TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,600 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth $5,245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth $2,864,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,895 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,188 shares of company stock worth $31,547,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. Analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

