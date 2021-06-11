Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Chegg worth $22,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Chegg by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Chegg by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,163 shares of company stock worth $10,495,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Chegg stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -146.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

