The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal Sells 128,648 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $1,631,256.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,427,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,140,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $276,769.75.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $150,144.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $386.41 million, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

STKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 572.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

