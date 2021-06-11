Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells 1,191 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $42,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,191,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $322,271.95.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12.

On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $377,782.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $249,139.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 100 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,776 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $417,341.44.

On Friday, May 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

