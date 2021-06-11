SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells $1,283,938.92 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,283,938.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80.

On Monday, April 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after buying an additional 644,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $19,133,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

