Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Sells 1,480,000 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $14,800.00.

MDRR opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 214.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

