Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Silk Road Medical reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $467,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,197 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $33,765.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,059 shares of company stock worth $3,933,342. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

