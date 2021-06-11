Insider Selling: Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director Sells 356,131 Shares of Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,798,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

QRTEA opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 227,283 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,308,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 161,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

