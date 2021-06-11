Five9 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,027 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 826% compared to the typical volume of 327 put options.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $2,112,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,375,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $4,779,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,406 shares of company stock valued at $20,677,364. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Five9 alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $165.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9 has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.