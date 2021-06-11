MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Upgraded at TheStreet

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81. The company has a market cap of $541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.10. MBIA has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MBIA by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MBIA in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

