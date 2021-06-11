Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Securitas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Securitas stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

