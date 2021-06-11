Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIISY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.
DIISY opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $18.38.
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
