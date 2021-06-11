Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

OXM stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.17.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

