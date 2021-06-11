MediShares (MDS) Price Hits $0.0068

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and $830,626.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MediShares Coin Profile

MDS is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

