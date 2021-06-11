Financial Contrast: Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) versus Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Alberton Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Vallourec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A -1.36% -1.12% Vallourec -39.32% -48.83% -5.28%

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Vallourec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A Vallourec $3.71 billion 0.11 -$1.38 billion ($0.10) -70.00

Alberton Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vallourec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vallourec has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alberton Acquisition and Vallourec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Vallourec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alberton Acquisition beats Vallourec on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Vallourec

Vallourec S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons. Its oil and gas market services include assistance in lowering tubes, inspecting connections, and supervising assembly; inventory management, advisory, and training services; tube coating and welding services; integrated solutions for the subsea line pipe market comprising welding, coating, insulation, logistics, and service agreements; tube inspection, maintenance, and repair services; on-site services; preparation for drilling operations; well coordination and supply services based on the drilling programs; and repair services for its products and thread tubes. The company's power generation market products and services comprise seamless tubes for boilers and steam generators. Its industrial market products and services include tubes and hollow bars, as well as circular, square, rectangular, and octagonal sections; tubular solutions for infrastructure construction; tubes and rings to manufacture cranes, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and hydraulic cylinders; and tubes and axles for automotive manufacturers. The company is also involved in the iron ore production business; and various projects concerning renewable energies. Vallourec S.A. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Alberton Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alberton Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.