Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $188.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

