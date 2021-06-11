M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 27,493 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Domtar by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFS opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.92. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

