America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Holdings Reduced by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,876 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.40% of America’s Car-Mart worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $3,295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $147.26 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.87.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

