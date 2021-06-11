James M. Baker Sells 450 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director James M. Baker sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $10,579.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $232,419.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James M. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, James M. Baker sold 100 shares of Investar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $2,170.00.

Shares of ISTR opened at $23.10 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $240.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Investar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Investar by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

