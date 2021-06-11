Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Director Sells $15,162.44 in Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 4,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $15,162.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at $159,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.71.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AKBA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 178,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.