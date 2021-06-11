Alexander (Sandy) Beard Acquires 80,000 Shares of FOS Capital Limited (ASX:FOS) Stock

FOS Capital Limited (ASX:FOS) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,480.00 ($13,200.00).

About FOS Capital

FOS Capital Ltd, through its Subsidiary, engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial and industrial indoor and outdoor lighting products in Australia and internationally. Its products include LED, recessed, surface mounted, in-ground, on-ground, bollard, pole mounted, and pole luminaires, as well as linear systems and floodlights.

