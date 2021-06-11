Research Analysts Set Expectations for RH’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $6.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.40.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.53.

RH stock opened at $707.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87. RH has a 12 month low of $226.82 and a 12 month high of $733.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in RH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in RH by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $186,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.