Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 2,775 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,775 ($36.26).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Experian to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,731 ($35.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.21 billion and a PE ratio of 43.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,691.32. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total transaction of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28). Also, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

