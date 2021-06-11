Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.30 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.10 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHD. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

WHD opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.22. Cactus has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 2.42.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

