-$0.25 EPS Expected for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.28). ObsEva reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01).

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ObsEva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 100,220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ObsEva by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in ObsEva by 1,213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in ObsEva by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 131,524 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

